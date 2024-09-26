{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Almost all donors resume funding of Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA — UN chief

According to the UN chief, there currently is no alternative to UNRWA

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Almost all countries and organizations contributing to the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have resumed their funding, which was suspended following reports of UNRWA employees’ alleged involvement in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, UN Secretary General Antionio Guterres said.

"Virtually all donors have reversed their funding suspensions. 123 countries have signed up to the declaration on shared commitments to UNRWA. This underscores the consensus that UNRWA’s role across the occupied West Bank and the region is vital," he pointed out at a ministerial meeting in support of UNRWA held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to the UN chief, there currently is no alternative to UNRWA. "We all know that UNRWA is not a sustainable long-term solution to the plight of Palestine refugees," Guterres noted, adding: "That is why we keep pressing for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages and a long-term political solution ending the occupation and leading to two states living side by side in peace and security." "But until that moment, UNRWA remains indispensable," he concluded.

In late January, a number of countries, namely the UK, Germany and the US, announced the suspension of UNRWA funding due to suspicions over its employees' ties to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. Several UNRWA employees who could have been involved in the Hamas attack on Israel in the fall of 2023 were fired. Later, UNRWA accused Israel of trying to capture its employees to force them to make "false confessions" about their links to Hamas.

Palestine Antonio Guterres
Global oil demand to grow by 1.5 mln barrels daily this year — Novak
The situation in the domestic fuel market will remain stable until the end of the year, the official stressed
Cosmonaut Vagner snaps photos of once-in-a-lifetime comet
The comet is expected to reach the peak of its brightness in the Northern Hemisphere on October 12
Global South countries take leading roles in the world — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the contribution of BRICS countries to global economy had exceeded the share of G7 states
Loud explosions heard near military airfield in western Ukraine
Basts were heard in the city of Starokonstantinov
Belgrade, Moscow to soon start negotiations on gas contract — Serbian deputy PM
The official emphasized that he "cannot imagine" a situation in which Serbia would survive the current winter without Russian gas
Gazprom resumes gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia pipeline
"Scheduled preventive maintenance on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was successfully completed in the period from September 19 to 26," the company said
Russia does not refuse gas transit through Ukraine, but cannot force it — Putin
The head of state noted that the main consumers of Russian gas in Europe apparently do not want to force Ukraine to maintain transit
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on eight militant hideouts in Syria
One Syrian serviceman was wounded by mortar fire
Ukrainian forces carry out rotation in Kursk area — Russian commander
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $2 mln with settlements on September 9
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument
Putin sends message to West with nuclear doctrine statements — Kremlin
"This is a message that warns these countries of the consequences should they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," Dmitry Peskov said
Updating Russia's nuclear doctrine does not require changes to legislation — senator
Viktor Bondarev emphasized that these changes were long overdue and constituted a response "to the constant growth of tension in the rhetoric and direct actions in support of Ukraine on the part of the Western countries"
Silver prices above $33 per ounce first time since 2012 — Comex
Gold futures with delivery in December 2024 reached record high $2,700.2 per Troy ounce on Comex earlier on Thursday
Turkey ready to take part in Kiev-initiated peace conference, president says
The Turkish president stressed that "at this point, the parties aren’t close" to a peaceful solution
Grain harvest in Russia expected to reach 132 mln tons — Deputy PM
Oil-bearing crops, vegetables, potatoes, fruits and berries also continue to be harvested
Bitcoin surpasses $65,000, first time since August 2
As of 17:40 Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed its growth and reached $64,878
Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
Communication with Robinson 44 helicopter lost in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region
According to the preliminary information, no flight plan was sent to the air traffic control center
Nuclear triad guarantees Russia's security, sovereignty — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev recalled that this project was being implemented as part of the state defense order, which "Rosatom traditionally copes with 100%"
Russia gets permanent observer status in Central American Parliament
The majority of members present in the hall voted to grant Russia the status
Iraq interested in Russia’s advanced technologies to treat cancer — health minister
"We hear that there is some vaccination and some new advanced technology in Russia," he noted on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly
Biden expands training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots — White House
According to the report, a small number of Ukrainian pilots continue their training in the US, Romania and Denmark
Infrastructure possibilities, demand for Russian coal estimated at 360 mln tons per year
In particular, demand for Russian coal will exceed 200 mln tons in the eastern direction by 2030, according to the ministry’s estimates
Investigation of Ukrainian crimes: situation in Kursk Region
Over 8,000 residents have been declared victims of Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region, the press service of Russia's Investigative Committee said
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Two Russian strategic submarines arrive in Pacific fleet base
They were welcomed by Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev and Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov
Two Russian nationals face money laundering charges in US
The US authorities believe that Sergey Ivanov and Timur Shakhmametov were involved in operating money laundering services that catered to cybercriminals
Lavrov blasts France’s idea to limit veto power in UNSC as shameless move
"Britain and France themselves generally play along with those who want to force the process," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Comex Gold futures price reaches all-time high, exceeds $2,700 per ounce
On September 20, the price of gold futures exceeded $2,650 per troy ounce for the first time
Medvedev describes Russia’s nuclear doctrine review as ‘anticipated event’
In his opinion, the nuclear doctrine review may help to cool down heads of some of adversaries
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander
Military aircraft developers are currently preparing scientific and technical groundwork for developing the sixth-generation fighter jet
Israel intends to thwart all Hezbollah military shipments from Iran
According to Israeli Air Force Commaner Tomer Bar, "this goal becomes the first in the list of priorities"
Israel, Lebanon may agree on ceasefire 'in coming hours' — newspaper
One official said that diplomats had held talks with both countries and expressed hope that representatives of their governments would accept the proposal "in the coming hours"
Transnistrian military concerned over provocation at peacekeeper post
According to Belayakov, the post between the settlements of Cosnitsa and Vadul lui Voda was repeatedly crossed by a local, who shouted insults towards the peacekeepers and was filming on camera, which is prohibited at this location
Independent configuration for foreign trade payments to be created in BRICS — Putin
This will create conditions for efficient and independent servicing of the entire foreign trade, the president said
Biden announces $5.5 bln in military aid to Kiev — White House
As of September 13, the Pentagon had $5.9 bln left in the Ukraine Presidential Drawdown Authority
Russian diplomat points Italian counterparts to reporter that violated Russian border
The Russian diplomat pointed to a number of media publications with the trip of the Italian reporter, who illegally crossed the Russian border with the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region
Russia creates multi-tier defense in Kursk Region — top brass
Apty Alaudinov stressed that even those units which the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to bring to this area were sustaining heavy losses
Anglo-Saxons always sought not only cold but also hot war with Moscow — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, in contrast to the Western approach, Moscow was very committed to ensuring that "the principles laid down in the UN Charter are really respected and put into practice"
Putin praises Russian grain harvest figures, happy with export potential of 60 mln tons
The Russian president recalled that the harvest is expected at 132 million tons against 148 million a year ago, and domestic consumption - up to 90 million tons
International military-technical forum Army-2025 to be held on August 11-14
The forum will take place on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, located in the Moscow Region
EAEU, SCO, BRICS can become backbone of global economic regulatory system
According to him, it is necessary to remove existing legislative barriers, primarily in the area of taxation and currency control
Putin announces transition to national currencies in export payments
The President noted that Russia's partners were interested in it to the highest degree
Press review: Israel unleashes fury on Hezbollah and UN bigwigs meet in New York
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 25th
Russian watchdog chief says nuclear safety of Kursk, Zaporozhye NPP ensured
"The situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant is also stable. I can say that in terms of nuclear safety, everything is within the norm," he added
BRICS nations’ contribution to global economy surpasses G7 share, keeps growing — Putin
BRICS nations’ GDP growth is expected to reach 33.8% in 2028, the Russian President noted
Baikal-Amur Mainline should become fully electrified — Putin
The modernization of BAM is an even larger-scale project than its construction in the USSR, the president noted
Rosseti Group’s investment to grow by 20% in 2024
CEO Andrey Ryumin said in February that the approved volume of financing of the group’s investment program in 2024 totaled $6.5 bln
Putin states widening gap between US and Chinese economies
"Russia is already fourth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity," the Russian leader said
Five children injured in Mariupol after carelessly handling explosives — official
Denis Pushilin said three of the injured children are in serious condition
Former Barcelona, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs with CSKA Moscow FC
The contract is for one season with an option for a second year
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
West bolsters development of alternative platforms by its restrictions — Putin
"Closing the access to its platform, the West just gives a boost to development of alternative solutions: alternative logistics, insurance, systems of international payments and technological innovations," the Russian president said
Defense minister takes the floor at Security Council’s nuclear meeting chaired by Putin
Prior to that, in his opening remarks, the President focused on details of the draft of the country’s updated nuclear doctrine
IAEA mandate doesn’t allow it to name forces shelling Zaporozhye, Kursk plants — official
According to IAEA Deputy Director-General Mikhail Chudakov, the second reason is that Rafael Grossi is a diplomat, a UN diplomat, a Western diplomat, and he will never name the culprits unless there is 100% proof
Russian forces destroy APC with Lancet munition in border area of Kursk Region
The ministry said that objective monitoring of the strike was carried out by air reconnaissance means in real time
Equatorial Guinea offers to host new Russia-Africa summit — president
"Equatorial Guinea has huge expertise and enormous organizational experience," Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said
Countries of Global South account for more than half of global GDP — Putin
"Together with our BRICS partners we use national currencies, this is already about 65%," the Russian leader added
Russian troops cut all supply routes for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Ugledar — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian forces now control more than a third of the settlement
Russia's international reserves fall by $1 bln over week to $613.5 bln
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian army aviation and artillery struck the accumulations of Ukrainian brigades' manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region
Ukrainsk liberated from Kiev troops is home to up to 3,000 civilians — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin specified that the servicemen are providing all the necessary assistance to the population
Coal supplies from Russia to China to return to 100 mln tons starting 2025 — minister
The export dynamics is affected by duties on Russian coal imposed by China, a drop in global prices, as well as coal producers’ supply and production costs that have risen in recent several years, Sergey Tsivilyov noted
Naiba port construction in Yakutia's north to create more than 2,000 jobs
The Naiba deep-water port in Yakutia's Bulunsky District will make the Northern Sea Route's navigation safe and year-round
Nord Stream terrorists must be found, made to answer for crimes — speaker
Investigations by Germany, Denmark and Sweden have as yet been fruitless, while Russia has been blocked from participating, Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Import phase-out not cover up to 40% of foreign software banned for use since 2025
Newly built and commissioned critical infrastructural facilities are based on the Russian software, equipment and information security aids
Israeli Air Force attack 220 Hezbollah targets in past hours
The airstrike targets included "terrorist facilities," "rocket launchers used for shelling of Israeli territory," rocket and weapon depots, as well as Hezbollah personnel
Russian armed forces liberate DPR’s Ukrainsk — top brass
Russia’s battlegroup Center wiped out up to 670 Ukrainian servicemen
Russian diplomat informs UN head’s emissary about Kiev’s crimes against children
"The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with norms of the international humanitarian law in the course of the special operation, including with the goal of preventing casualties among children," Sergey Vershinin said
Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades
Enemy lost up to 420 troops
Russia, Laos wrap up joint military drills by defeating hypothetical terrorists — ministry
According to the ministry, the main phase of the exercise involved special forces units, tank crews, artillery crews, IFV crews, flamethrower units and operators of the Igla man-portable air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces and the Lao People's Army, as well some of the forces of the assault and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force
Bank of Russia not ruling out further key rate growth — governor
The regulator made the decision at its meeting on September 13 to lift the key rate by 100 basis points to 19% per annum
Russia calls for halt to escalating violence in Middle East — senior diplomat
Sergey Vershinin also cautioned against "reckless rhetoric" as he referred to a recent remark by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant who warned that the Israelis are capable of sending Lebanon back to the Stone Age
INTERVIEW: Russia to address issue of efficient use of ports for energy export
Currently, in Russia, only 50-60% of the port capacity for energy exports is used
IN BRIEF: Putin previews Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Russia remains one of leading energy market players — Putin
National companies managed to shift deliveries of oil, petroleum products and coal over the last two years, the president stressed
US defense secretary says Israel, Lebanon face risk of all-out war
Lloyd Austin said there is still a chance to settle the conflict through diplomacy
Participants in CSTO exercise redeploying to Kazakhstan
Troops from the CSTO Collective Forces are heading from the Republic of Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan to a location where the exercise will be held as scheduled
Arctic institute to expand master planning training to Far East, Arctic
The program is aimed at improving skills of specialists in strategic planning and management of settlements in extreme climate conditions
DPR head says fighting for liberation of Ugledar goes inside city limits
According to Denis Pushilin, the enemy already started to downplay the military importance of Ugledar in the public domain amid the accomplishments of the Russian military
UN General Assembly's high-level week kicks off in New York City
In the coming week, representatives of 193 UN member states, the Vatican and Palestine, which have observer status in the world body, as well as the European Union will take turns at the General Assembly podium
Pact for the Future not adopted by consensus due to Western "experiments" — Lavrov
"The future of our peoples cannot be invented in a test tube with the participation of the UN Secretariat and Western lobbyists," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Russia still ready to resume gas supplies via Nord Stream to Europe — Novak
"It seems to me that there should be an international investigation that would be more objective, including Russia’s participation," the official said
Drones for export: Russian display at ADEX 2024 show in Baku
ADEX 2024 international defense industry show opened in Baku on September 24. The Russian display for the first time features Lancet-E kamikaze drone. TASS reports about the exhibits
MOEX Index exceeds 2,700 points for the first time since August 30, 2024
The RTS Index added 2.33% and reached 941.52 points
World needs to know the truth about the history of WWII, Putin emphasizes
Crimes of Nazi collaborators cannot be justified, and there is no statute of limitations for them, the Russian president said
Kremlin to announce in due time which countries are on nuclear deterrence list
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the changes to be made to the nuclear doctrine and, according to the Russian leader, "the range of countries and military alliances to which nuclear deterrence will apply has been expanded"
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
Russia’s cutting-edge Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft has the upgrade potential to become a sixth-generation fighter jet
UN chief urges Russia, US to resume nuclear disarmament
Guterres emphasized "the utmost transparency of all matters related to nuclear weapons" and called on all countries to reject their use in all situations
Russia intends to assert its frontrunner status in nuclear power — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention to the importance of ensuring the country's technological sovereignty and in all areas of the fuel and energy complex
US watchdog approves billionaire Soros’ purchase of over 200 radio stations — media
According to the newspaper, the commission’s three democrats voted for the move, while the two republicans voted against it
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine failed to change situation on battlefield — Szijjarto
These deliveries turned out to be useless, Hungarian foreign Minister said
Russia to assess in entirety each hypothetical case of nuclear weapons use — Medvedev
President Vladimir Putin outlined the basic parameters
BRICS foreign ministers discuss peace and security issues, upcoming summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented his country at the meeting
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Replenishment of oil reserves in 2024 to total 110% of production
According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s forecast, oil production in the country may reach 523 mln tons in 2024
Russian ministry to remove around 200 items from list of parallel import goods
Earlier reports said that the mechanism of parallel import would be extended until 2025
