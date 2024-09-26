Kremlin to inform if decision to publish text of nuclear doctrine made — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin will inform in due time if the decision to publish the text of the updated nuclear doctrine is made, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Subsequently, a decision will be made on publication or non-publication and the date of it. We will inform you in due time," the spokesman said when asked by TASS whether the text of the nuclear doctrine would be published in its entirety.

Peskov explained that the rules for Russia's use of nuclear weapons are determined by two documents: the Russian Military Doctrine and the Nuclear Deterrence State Policy. "Amendments to the document have now been formulated. I ask you to pay your attention: these are the Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence. This is the second document, and together they make up what we so informally call the nuclear doctrine. They have been formulated. Yesterday they [the amendments] were voiced by the president, the main ones," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence on Wednesday, September 25. Previously, such events were not open to the public. This time, the public part included an introductory speech by the head of state, where he spoke about Russia's draft updated nuclear doctrine. At the same time, the body itself has existed for a long time within the structure of the Security Council. It was created to work out decisions on the country's nuclear policy.

The current version of the Russian nuclear doctrine, which is to be amended, was adopted in June 2020. It replaced a similar document adopted ten years earlier.