BRICS foreign ministers discuss peace and security issues, upcoming summit

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the BRICS group of nations met on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York to discuss peace and security issues and preparations for the upcoming summit in Russia’s Volga area city of Kazan, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented his country at the meeting.

"A profound exchange of opinions on a broad range of international issues, including issues on the 79th UN General Assembly’s agenda, took place. The ministers discussed issues of peace and security, global economic stability and sustainable development," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the context of preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24, topical issues of cooperation within the organization were raised, including the introduction of the ‘partner country’ status," the statement reads.

Besides, "Brazil unveiled the basic outline of its upcoming 2025 presidency in BRICS," the Russian foreign ministry added.