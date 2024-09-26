Russian watchdog chief says nuclear safety of Kursk, Zaporozhye NPP ensured

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants is fully ensured, all indicators remain within the norm, the chief of the technical supervision watchdog, Alexander Trembitsky, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

Commenting on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, he said: "The largest possible number of safety requirements is met. The operator, Rosatom, has a very professional presence on the site. Our inspectors are also present there 24/7. For the time being, radiation levels in the power plant itself are within the norm, and its spent nuclear fuel storage facility corresponds to all standards. The safety of this NPP is ensured."

"The situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant is also stable. I can say that in terms of nuclear safety, everything is within the norm," he added.

