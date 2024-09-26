Israel intends to thwart all Hezbollah military shipments from Iran

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. Israel intends to thwart all attempts to ship military equipment to Hezbollah from Iran, Israeli Air Force Commaner Tomer Bar said during a visit to one of Israeli air bases.

"We will thwart all opportunities for military shipments from Iran to Lebanon for replenishing of the damage, inflicted on Hezbollah by the IDF," he said. According to Bar, "this goal becomes the first in the list of priorities" for the Israeli Air Force, because "Hezbollah’s ability to recover from what has happened depends on how open the communication channel with Iran would be."

Bar added that the Israeli Air Force "prepare shoulder-to-shoulder with the Israeli Northern Command to begin the ground maneuver on entering" Lebanon in case such order is received.

"We will continue to pressure [Hezbollah] for as long as it would take, […] this pressure will increase as necessary," he added, according to the IDF press office.

On Thursday, the Israeli military carried out airstrikes at infrastructure facilities on several swathes of the Lebanese-Syrian border. According to the IDF press office, the airstrikes targeted facilities, used by Hezbollah forces for "relocation of weapons from Syria.".