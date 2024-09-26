Israel announces new wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces announced it started a fresh series of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF is currently striking Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes, after they had to evacuate due to nonstop shelling by Hezbollah since October 8, 2023.