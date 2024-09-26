Investigation of Ukrainian crimes: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 340 servicemen and 27 pieces of hardware in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy lost more than 17,400 people during the fighting.

Over 8,000 residents have been declared victims of Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region, the press service of Russia's Investigative Committee said.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repulsed an enemy counterattack towards Obukhovka.

- Russian troops also repelled three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put and Medvezhye.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near the localities of Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 340 servicemen and 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces and 11 cars.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia's borderline region, Ukraine's losses have amounted to more than 17,400 servicemen, 130 tanks, 62 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 824 armored combat vehicles, 525 cars, 142 artillery pieces, 31 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 35 radar stations, eight counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 18 pieces of engineering and other equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 demining unit, and an armored repair vehicle.

Recognition of victims

- Over 8,000 people have been recognized as victims of Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region, the Russian Investigative Committee's press service said.

- According to the agency, the preliminary investigation documented the deliberate use of FPV drones and heavy guns by Ukrainian militants against civilians in the region.