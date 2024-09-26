West bolsters development of alternative platforms by its restrictions — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Unlawful sanctions of Western countries and restrictions they impose actually prompt development of alternative solutions and platforms, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Closing the access to its platform, the West just gives a boost to development of alternative solutions: alternative logistics, insurance, systems of international payments and technological innovations," the Russian president said. "Certainly, this is a not a simple process," he noted. "Nevertheless, this process is underway, underway steadily," Putin added.

"These solutions have already been independent from foreign influence for the time being," the president noted. They are becoming more efficient and widespread in countries "gaining momentum and demonstrating high economic growth rates,: he added.