Pact for the Future not adopted by consensus due to Western "experiments" — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The Summit of the Future’s document - entitled The Pact for the Future - failed to be adopted by consensus due to "experiments" and behind-the-scenes methods of Western lobbyists, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers.

As the Russian minister noted, "the harmfulness of behind-the-scenes methods and the need for resuscitating the true interstate nature of the UN" became especially obvious in the situation with the adoption of the Pact of the Future.

"The future of our peoples cannot be invented in a test tube with the participation of the UN Secretariat and Western lobbyists. It is important to shape a decision on this matter in the conditions of negotiations and achieve a balance of interests," Lavrov emphasized.

"I would like to remind everyone that during the work on the Pact for the Future there was not a single round of negotiations with the participation of all delegations. This is unprecedented, especially since a couple of years ago we agreed to adopt this pact by consensus. This has not happened due to the mentioned experiments," the Russian foreign minister stated.

"There is a good reason why in the call, which the G20 is to adopt at Brazil’s initiative, this pact is only ‘noted’ - and nothing else. It does not deserve more," Lavrov said.

The Summit of the Future was held at the UN headquarters in New York from September 22 to 23 on the eve of the general political debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The main purpose of the event was to discuss global challenges and develop collective solutions by world leaders, experts and civil society. Despite the declared importance of the summit, the permanent members of the Security Council do not participate at the level of heads of state and government. The summit has adopted three key documents: the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.