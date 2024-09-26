Russian diplomat points Italian counterparts to reporter that violated Russian border

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Italian diplomats to take note of the Italian reporter Davide Maria De Luca, who violated the Russian border.

The Russian diplomat pointed to a number of media publications with the trip of the Italian reporter, who illegally crossed the Russian border with the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region.

"Attention Italian diplomats! Maybe, this time they will see the report immediately, not in a month," Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

Previously, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) initiated a criminal case against certain foreign reporters, who illegally arrived in Sudzha across the border. On August 27, the FSB press office said that the investigation has been opened against Italian reporters Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh, Deutsche Welle reporter Nick Connolly and Ukrainian reporters Natalya Nagornaya, Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsko. They have been charged with illegal crossing of the state border, which carries imprisonment of up to five years.