Former Barcelona, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic signs with CSKA Moscow FC

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow has signed Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, the club’s press service reported.

The contract is for one season with an option for a second year. Pjanic was a free agent.

Pjanic, 34, has played for a number of high-profile clubs in the past, including French clubs Metz and Lyon, Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, Turkish team Besitkas and Italian clubs Roma and Juventus, where he won four league titles. The midfielder last played for the UAE's Sharjah FC. The Bosnian player became a free agent on July 1, 2024. Playing for his country's national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Pjanic has suited up for 115 matches and netted 17 goals.

In September 2022, Pjanic publicly criticized the Bosnia-Herzegovina Football Union's decision to hold a friendly match with the Russian national team. The game was ultimately canceled because the Bosnian side refused to play.

CSKA currently sits in sixth place with 14 points after nine rounds of this year's Russian Football Premier League (RPL) season. The team's next match will be against Grozny's Akhmat on September 28.