Global oil demand to grow by 1.5 mln barrels daily this year — Novak

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia expects global oil demand will increase by 1.5 mln barrels per day this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We expect this year that global market demand will be approximately 1.5 mln barrels more than in the last year. It will be supported on the side of both OPEC+ countries and non-OPEC+ ones," Novak said.

The situation in the domestic fuel market will remain stable until the end of the year, he added.