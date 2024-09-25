BRICS nations’ contribution to global economy surpasses G7 share, keeps growing — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The contribution of BRICS countries to global economy has exceeded the share of G7 states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that GDP of BRICS members keeps growing.

"The contribution of BRICS countries to global economy is already higher than the share of the so-called G7 and it keeps growing," he said at a meeting of the State Council Presidium.

"In 1992, G7 accounted for 45.5% of global GDP, while in 2022 it [accounted for] 30.5% [of global GDP]. <…> The forecast for 2028 is 27.9%," he said, adding that the share of BRICS countries in global GDP was 31.4% in 2022. Meanwhile BRICS nations’ GDP growth is expected to reach 33.8% in 2028, the president noted.