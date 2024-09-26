Power consumption in Russia beat Soviet time record in 2023 — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Electric power consumption in Russia set a new record again as of the end of 2023, which is higher than Soviet time indicators, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"Power consumption in Russia as of the end of the last year updated the record again, which is higher than Soviet period indicators," the Russian leader said.

Growth of this indicator is the sure sign of economic growth, Putin noted. At the same time, the Russian energy system is among world’s largest ones and not merely corresponds to growing demand of the business, the economy and the social sphere, but also has the qualitative change in its configuration, he added.