Kremlin mum on whether Russia plans to abandon nuclear test moratorium

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not reveal whether the possibility of abandoning the moratorium on nuclear tests was discussed when updating the nuclear doctrine.

"I can't answer your question. Because you saw the open part of the meeting. And the rest of the meeting is absolutely closed," he told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence on Wednesday, September 25. The open part included an opening statement by Putin, in which he spoke about the updated nuclear doctrine draft.

In the fall of 2023, Russia withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). At the time, the document had not entered into force because it had not been ratified by eight of the 44 states that have nuclear weapons or the potential to build them. Russia's leadership has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow remains committed to the moratorium on nuclear tests and will continue to abide by it until forced to do otherwise.