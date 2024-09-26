Trump says will meet with Zelensky in New York on September 27

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he would meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in New York on Friday, September 27.

"As you know, President Zelensky has asked to meet with me and I will be meeting with him tomorrow around 9:45 in Trump Tower," Trump told reporters. "And it's a shame what's happening in Ukraine, so many deaths, so much destruction, it's a horrible thing."

"And one of the things that are very bothersome to me is the fact that Europe is paying only a small fraction of the money that the United States of America is paying, and we have an ocean between Russia and ourselves. They don’t," he added, commenting on the West’s support for the Kiev government.

Earlier, Trump published Zelensky’s letter with a call to meet on his Truth Social network.