Nuclear triad guarantees Russia's security, sovereignty — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Maintaining the development of the nuclear triad is the key guarantee of Russia’s security and sovereignty. Today it fully ensures the interests of Russia, said Alexey Likhachev, the CEO of the state corporation Rosatom, in comments to VGTRK TV host Pavel Zarubin.

"I can say only one thing, which, in fact, was in the president's opening remarks. The nuclear triad today is the most important, main guarantee of the security of our country's sovereignty. Our task, our mission since 1945 has been to create and maintain the development of this nuclear triad," he said.

Likhachev recalled that this project was being implemented as part of the state defense order, which "Rosatom traditionally copes with 100%."

"All these processes are very reliably supervised and controlled by the Ministry of Defense, our customer. Of course, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is well up on all details and tasks in this field," the Rosatom CEO specified.

Likhachev added that since the head of state, having the full information at his disposal about the fulfillment of the state defense order, once again emphasized all these thoughts, one can conclude that today the nuclear potential ensures the interests of Russia one hundred percent.

On September 25, Vladimir Putin for the first time publicly held a session of the permanent meeting of the Russian Security Council on nuclear deterrence. He proposed a number of amendments to the nuclear doctrine.