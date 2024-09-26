US defense secretary says Israel, Lebanon face risk of all-out war

LONDON, September 26. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the conflict between Israel and Lebanon could escalate into a full-scale war that would be devastating for both sides.

"We now face the risk of an all-out war. Another full-scale war could be devastating for both Israel and Lebanon," he said at a joint news conference of defense ministers from Australia, the UK and the US, the countries that make up the AUKUS alliance.

Austin said there is still a chance to settle the conflict through diplomacy.

"Let me be clear: Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path, despite the sharp escalation in recent days. A diplomatic solution is still viable. A diplomatic solution, not a military solution, is the only way to ensure that displaced civilians on both sides of the border can finally go back home," he said.