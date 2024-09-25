Russia to assess in entirety each hypothetical case of nuclear weapons use — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Each situation when Russia can hypothetically use its nuclear weapons should be thoroughly examined in conjunction with other factors, with the president of Russia having the final say on the matter, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the basic parameters of the updated document during an earlier meeting of the Council, which Medvedev also attended.

"Obviously, each situation that may prompt us to use nuclear weapons should be assessed in conjunction with other factors, and the final decision is to be made by the commander-in-chief," Medvedev wrote in a statement, posted on Telegram.

The security official commented on key updates to the document.

"Aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, was proposed to be viewed as their joint attack. It’s clear to everyone what countries we are talking about," he said.

Another important update is that reliable information about a massive takeoff of strategic or tactical planes towards Russia, or the launch of cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic weapons towards its territory "may be interpreted as a sufficient reason for a nuclear response by Moscow under certain conditions," Medvedev reiterated.

"This is something to think about for the rotten neo-Nazi regime [in Ukraine] and all enemies of Russia, who are pushing the world towards a nuclear disaster," he warned.

About the doctrine

The document, known formally as Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, lays the groundwork for the use of nuclear weapons, defining nuclear response as an extreme measure to protect the country’s sovereignty. The current edition of the nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020, replacing a previous similar document that remained in force for about a decade.