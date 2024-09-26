Israel to increase Hezbollah losses, carry out more missions — defense minister

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to increase Hezbollah losses and carry out additional missions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

"We will continue to put Hezbollah off balance and exacerbate their losses. We will carry out additional missions to ensure the safe return of residents of northern Israel to their homes," Gallant said, in remarks released by the Israeli Defense Ministry.

According to Gallant, the IDF continues the sequence of operations which includes the "elimination of Hezbollah terrorists and destruction of Hezbollah's offensive infrastructure, rockets and missiles."