Gazprom resumes gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia pipeline

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Gazprom has restarted natural gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline after preventive maintenance, the Russian gas holding said.

"Scheduled preventive maintenance on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was successfully completed in the period from September 19 to 26. Gas transportation suspended for the working period has resumed today," the company said.

Preventive maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia takes place twice per year, in spring and in fall, under the agreement between Gazprom and CNPC.

The two companies agreed earlier to bring Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia pipeline to the maximal level from December 2024 instead of early 2025.