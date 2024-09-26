Bitcoin surpasses $65,000, first time since August 2

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin exceeded $65,000 during the trading session on Thursday, according to Binance data.

As of 17:40 Moscow time, Bitcoin slowed its growth and reached $64,878.

