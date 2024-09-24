African Union sees Russia’s interest in stability on continent — chairperson

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The awarding of the first Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize to the African Union shows Russia's interest in stability on the continent, Chairman of the African Union Commission Musa Faki Mahamat told TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"As you can imagine, this award means a lot to us. Firstly, it shows a certain recognition of the work done by the African Union in the field of peacekeeping and security. Secondly, it demonstrates Russia's interest in the African continent and assistance provided to it. As you know, the Soviet Union once supported the struggle for independence and the fight against apartheid on the African continent. Thanks to this award we see Russia’s commitment to peace and stability, particularly on the African continent," the chairman said.

As the chairman of the African Union Commission pointed out, historical reasons made Russia focus on domestic affairs in the 1990s, but "in recent years we have seen a revival of interest in Africa." "Personally, I took part in the previous two summits held in Sochi and St. Petersburg and noted a new round of interest while cooperating with Russia, we really appreciate this partnership," Musa Faki Mahamat added.

About the Prize

The first Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize was awarded to the African Union on September 9. The award was accepted on behalf of the Union by its Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat. As members of the jury noted at the award ceremony, the organization takes "an impartial stand when it comes the most pressing issues of world politics" and bases its initiatives, in particular, on the inadmissibility of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states or double standards.

Representatives of the Russian Historical Society, the Russian Peace Foundation, and the Russian Military Historical Society established the Tolstoy International Peace Prize Foundation in 2022. The prize is named in honor of the prominent classic of world literature, recognized humanist Leo Tolstoy, who became a true symbol of Russian culture. According to the organizers, his name and the scale of his heritage correspond most fully to the idea and goals of the International Peace Prize.

The prize is awarded for activities aimed at promoting peace and international cooperation, attracting a wide international community to the cause of fighting for global peace, as well as achieving charitable, cultural and educational goals, including the promotion of a positive perception of Russia in the world, its founders point out.

About the African Union

The African Union began its work on July 9, 2002, with its headquarters in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). The main goals of the organization encompass achievement of closer cooperation, political and economic integration of African countries, development of democracy, and respect for human rights.

All 54 states of the continent and the territory of Western Sahara (partially recognized Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Russia does not recognize it, yet supports the right of Western Sahara to self-determination) are members of the African Union.