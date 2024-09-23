US coalition aircraft violates Syrian airspace 13 times in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated the Syrian airspace in the area of Et-Tanf 13 times over the past day, a senior officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic said.

"In the area of Et Tanf, the coalition aviation violated the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic 13 times during the day with the following aircraft: two pairs of F-15 fighter jets (twice), a pair of A-10 attack aircraft (twice) and an MQ-9 reconnaissance drone," Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, the center’s deputy head, said.

In addition, the coalition violated the provisions of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols related to uncoordinated with the Russian side drone flights.

Ignasyuk added that over the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) twice shelled the positions of the Syrian government forces in the Aleppo Governorate.