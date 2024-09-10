Israel used 2,000-pound bombs in strike on Palestinian refugee camp — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Israel probably used bombs weighing 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) to strike a Palestinian refugee camp in the al-Mawasi area near the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported, citing a military expert.

"The dimensions of the crater indicate it’s likely that this strike involved the use of a 2,000-pound aerial dropped bomb by the [Israel Defense Forces]," UK military expert Chris Cobb-Smith told the newspaper, analyzing footage showing craters left after explosions and shell fragments.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army struck a Palestinian refugee camp in the al-Mawasi neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF press office said the attack targeted a group of high-ranking activists from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement who were at the headquarters, which is located in the middle of the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis. Hamas denied the presence of its fighters in the refugee camp.