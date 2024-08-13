Israeli military says it killed several Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

TEL AVIV, August 13. /TASS/. Units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed several members of the Hezbollah movement in the south of Lebanon, the IDF press service said.

According to the report, two radicals were killed in an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the settlement of Baraachit.

Apart from that, the Israeli military had registered Hezbollah units operating in an observation post in the area of Mt. Har Dov near the Israeli-Lebanese border. An IDF tank struck the facility "promptly afterward," the press service said in a statement.

Throughout the day, the Israeli Air Force also delivered strikes on Hezbollah facilities in the areas of Chihine and Aalma El Chaeb, as well as on an anti-tank post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, the IDF said.