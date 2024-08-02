Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to open culture center in Moscow, ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Kazakh Embassy is discussing opening a Kazakh culture center in Moscow with the two countries’ foreign ministries, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abaev told TASS.

"We would like to launch a Kazakh culture center in Moscow. The embassy is working toward this goal jointly with the mayor’s office as well as the foreign ministries of the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan," Abaev said, when asked to comment on plans to promote Kazakh culture in Russia.

"I think this will be a good, promising direction," the diplomat added.