Israel ‘crossed a red line’ by assassinating Hamas chief, top Iranian diplomat says

DUBAI, August 1. /TASS/. Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Tehran has the legitimate right to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

"The Zionist regime has crossed a red line, endangering regional and international peace and stability. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly exercise its inherent and legitimate right to defend and protect its territorial integrity and national security," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.