Israel to get ‘a slap in the face’ for assassinating Haniyeh — Iran's army commander

DUBAI, August 1. /TASS/. Israel will receive a tough response for the killing of the head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Lieutenant-General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, has said.

"The Zionist regime will receive a slap in the face, which will be the retribution for the crime it has committed," he told the state-run IRIB TV channel at a farewell ceremony for Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

Lieutenant-General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said at the same ceremony that "so far, not a single action of the Zionist regime has gone unanswered."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed on July 31 that Israel would be severely punished for Haniyeh's assassination. He said Tehran’s duty was to avenge the blood of the one who died a martyr’s death on the territory of the Islamic republic.

Hamas said on July 31 that Haniyeh was killed by an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of President Massoud Pezeshkian. Al Hadath TV channel said that Haniyeh had lost his life to a direct missile strike. Hamas deputy political bureau chief Mousa Abu Marzook vowed that the assassination would not go unretaliated. A source in the Israel Defense Forces has told TASS that the Israeli military did not comment on Haniyeh's death.