Golan hit with Iran-made rocket from Hezbollah arsenal — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. Israeli top brass believe that the Druze community of Majdal Shams was hit with an Iranian missile Falaq-1 from the arsenal of the Shiite movement Hezbollah, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"A Falaq-1 rocket struck here in the soccer field, it is an Iranian rocket, manufactured in Iran, a rocket with a warhead of over 50 kilograms of explosives," he says during a press conference near the scene of the incident in Majdal Shams, as broadcast by Kan-11 TV channel.

According to Hagari, "the forensic findings at the scene point to this rocket." "Falaq-1 is only in use by the Hezbollah terror group, which carried out this attack from Chebaa (a village in southern Lebanon - TASS)," Hagari added.

On the evening of July 27, the IDF said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the rockets landed on a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 19 more injured.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Lebanon and Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.