Harris says she is ready for debates with Trump

WASHINGTON, July 26. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris said she was ready for debates with Republican candidate Donald Trump, journalists of the White House press pool quoted her as saying.

"You have been asking me about the debate, and I’ll tell you I’m ready to debate Donald Trump," Harris told reporters upon her arrival to Washington from Houston, Texas. "I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously."

In her opinion, by demanding an alternative venue for debates, Trump is "is backpedaling."

Earlier, the former US president said he wanted the next debate to be hosted by Fox News instead of ABC, accusing the latter of bias.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.