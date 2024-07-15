Zelensky announces talks in next few weeks ahead of Ukraine conference

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced talks will start in July to prepare for the second conference on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

"In late July or early August, there will be a first meeting at the level of ministers and national security advisors. The first meeting - on energy security - will most likely be in Qatar. In August, there will be a meeting in Turkey on freedom of navigation. There will be the issue of food security, and there will be a fully prepared, developed plan. In September there will be a meeting in Canada in humanitarian area," he said at a news conference.

Zelensky expects that the talks will help put together a plan for the new conference by November. According to the president, this scenario means "everything will be ready by the forum.

The first conference on Ukraine was held from June 15-16 in Switzerland’s Burgenstock at the request of Kiev. The final statement of the forum was not signed by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the Vatican. Russia was not invited to the conference. Delegations of most UN members were also absent. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the conference was a complete fiasco and such gatherings can’t serve as a basis for lasting peace.