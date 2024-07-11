US to ship bombs to Israel under project previously on hold — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 11. /TASS/. The Washington administration will soon send to Israel the bombs that it had previously suspended, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing US officials.

According to them, the United States will begin shipping bombs weighing 500 pounds (around 227 kg) each. The project was put on hold in May as Israel launched its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The weapons "are in the process of being shipped," the newspaper said. They are expected to arrive in Israel in coming weeks, it added.

On May 8, US President Joe Biden told CNN in an interview that his administration will stop sending weapons to Israel if the Jewish state launches a major military operation in Rafah. Later that day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that Washington was reviewing some "near-term security assistance shipments" due to the situation in Rafah. A decision was made to hold back delivery of high payload munitions, he said.