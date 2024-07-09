India resolutely condemns all manifestations of terrorism — PM Modi

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. India resolutely condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday before official talks between the Indian and Russian official delegations in Moscow.

The Indian prime minister pointed out that "India has been suffering from terrorism for the last 40-50 years. We have the firsthand experience about how scary it is."

Indian Prime Minister Modi added that India is well aware of the pain that Russia feels following the most recent terrorist attacks in Moscow and Dagestan. "We strongly condemn all forms of terrorism," he said

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 144 people were killed and 551 sustained wounds.

Four direct perpetrators have been arrested in the case of the terrorist attack, with another five people being their accomplices. The Russian Investigative Committee said that investigators had found evidence of the attackers’ connection to Ukrainian nationalists.

On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in the Dagestani cities of Derbent and Makhachkala. According to previous reports from the Health Ministry of Dagestan, 20 people were killed and 26 injured. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee later reported that five suspected assailants were eliminated. A criminal case was initiated on charges of a terror attack, illegal purchase, possession, trafficking and theft of firearms.