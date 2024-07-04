SCO demands observance of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons regime

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The regime of the non-proliferation of nuclear arms, established by the 1968 treaty, must be firmly maintained, according to the Astana Declaration, approved following the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO countries that signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) support a balanced promotion of all goals and principles enshrined therein.

That said, the SCO states find it necessary to support equitable and mutually beneficial cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The SCO also expressed hope that the soonest enforcement of the Protocol to the Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia will significantly contribute to regional security.