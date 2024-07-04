SCO member countries promote strengthening global nuclear non-proliferation regime

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) promote strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, according to the Astana declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State adopted following their summit on Thursday.

"[SCO] member states that are signatories to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of July 1, 1968, push for strict compliance with the provisions of the treaty, comprehensive balanced promotion of all the goals and principles enshrined in it, strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and continuing the process of nuclear disarmament, as well as contributing to equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes," reads the document released on the Kremlin website.

Also, SCO member countries called for returning to the implementation of provisions stipulated by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

They also pushed for enacting the protocol on security guarantees for the Central Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone treaty as soon as possible which, they argued, would be a major contribution to ensuring regional security and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.