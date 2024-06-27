Georgian parliament approves bill banning LGBT propaganda

TBILISI, June 27. /TASS/. The Georgian parliament has supported in the first reading a package of amendments banning LGBT propaganda (recognized as an extremist movement and banned in Russia), according to a live broadcast of the session on the body's website.

The main bill on family values and protection of minors was supported by 78 MPs with a quorum of 50 votes. The parliamentarians also supported amendments to various laws in the package. The bulk of the opposition did not participate in the consideration of the bill and voting, thus boycotting the session.

The amendments prohibit the registration of any marriages other than the union of a man and a woman and the adoption of minors by homosexual couples. A ban on sex reassignment surgeries is introduced, with criminal penalties ranging from one to four years of imprisonment. Individuals will be fined 1,500 GEL (about $532) for spreading LGBT propaganda at schools, and legal entities - 4,000 GEL (over $1,400). Broadcasters will be prohibited from airing intimate same-sex scenes or advertisements of such content. Individuals will be fined 800 GEL (about $284) for distributing LGBT-themed advertisements, while legal entities will be fined 2,500 GEL (about $886).

For disseminating sex reassignment or homosexual relations materials to minors, fines will be 1,000 GEL (about $355) for individuals and 3,000 GEL (more than $1,000) for legal entities. Public gatherings or demonstrations aimed at popularizing LGBT issues will also be banned. According to the amendments to the Criminal Code, offenses that carry a monetary fine will also be penalized with imprisonment of up to two years.

On June 4, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said that the parliamentary majority planned to initiate a package of bills On Family Values and Protection of Minors, which would be adopted in the first reading in June and in the second and third readings during the fall session. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party plans to make relevant amendments to the country's constitution as well. However, amendments to the constitution require 75% of the vote in the parliament, which Georgian Dream does not possess. Therefore, the ruling party has decided to adopt regular laws first, as they require a simple majority of votes.