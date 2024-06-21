Armenia's recognition of Palestine to harm its relations with Israel — Netanyahu's adviser

TEL AVIV, June 21. /TASS/. Yerevan's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood will cause a negative impact on its relations with Israel, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the office of the Jewish prime minister has said.

"Armenia's recognition of the Palestinian state is a prize for terrorists and murderers from Hamas and other Palestinian groups. This step will have serious long-term consequences for Israel-Armenia relations," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Yerevan in a gesture of reaffirming its commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence of peoples recognized the State of Palestine. In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry summoned Armenia's ambassador "for a strong reprimand."

On May 10, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution recommending the Security Council to reconsider Palestine's admission as a full UN member. The draft resolution was supported by 143 UN countries, including Russia.

On May 22, Ireland, Spain and Norway announced the decision to recognize the statehood of Palestine. In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced the ambassadors to Dublin, Madrid and Oslo were recalled for consultations. The ambassadors of Ireland, Spain and Norway were summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. On June 4, the State Assembly (lower house) of the Slovenian Parliament voted in favor of recognizing Palestine as an independent state, thus approving the government's proposal.