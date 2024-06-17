BRICS Plus to empower previously unheard nations — Thai ruling party head

VLADIVOSTOK, June 17. /TASS/. As chair of BRICS, Russia will give a voice to all countries, even those who have previously been largely unheard, Chairwoman of Thailand's ruling Pheu Thai (For Thais) Party Paetongtarn Shinawatra said at a meeting of the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party forum in the BRICS and partner countries format.

"I thank Russia for its strong position, the role your country plays in BRICS at the inter-party and intergovernmental level," she said. "We believe that this platform is very useful for creating not only a just world order, but also for ensuring multipolarity.

"BRICS Plus is more than just a platform with great prospects. Its potential is bigger than anything that has been created before," the head of the ruling party said. "We are confident that under Russia's BRICS chairmanship, countries that have not been heard before will finally have a say. In the past, only a few superpowers could dictate their terms. Today, the multilateral world also pays great attention to different groups and players who can express their position," she added.

"Thai Prime Minister [Srettha Thavisin] has already sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin informing him of our desire to join BRICS as soon as possible," Paetongtarn Shinawatra pointed out. "We believe that we should connect various nations and cultures. Thailand believes in the growth of BRICS and its place in the organization. We are confident that our work will begin in the very near future," she added.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said on June 13 that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa handed a letter to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Nizhny Novgorod on the country’s intention to become a full member of BRICS. The Thai Foreign Ministry said that the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries was the fifth high-level BRICS meeting attended by the country’s representatives. In his statement, Sangiampongsa pointed to Thailand’s readiness to join BRICS as a full member and expressed hope that the country’s intention would be supported at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.

The United Russia party is holding the "World Majority for a Multipolar World" international inter-party with BRICS and partner countries in Vladivostok on June 17-18. The event brings together more than 150 representatives of leading political forces from 32 countries.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Laos, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela and other countries take part in the forum. They will discuss, in particular, the issues of building a just world order, consolidating the principle of indivisible and equal security as a key principle in international relations, trade, economic, monetary and financial cooperation among the majority countries of the world, and world security issues. A meeting of the Standing Committee of the For the Freedom of Nations movement and a round table with the participation of member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also scheduled to be held during the forum.