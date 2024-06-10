Key ministers retain posts in India's new Cabinet

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. Key ministers will retain their posts in the government formed following the parliamentary elections held in India, which was reported after the first meeting of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi's team includes 30 ministers, 36 state ministers and five independent state ministers. Since Modi's Indian People's Party (Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP) failed to win an absolute majority in parliament for the first time in ten years, the coalition cabinet also includes members of parties allied to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

On June 9, Modi and members of his cabinet were sworn in, but the ministerial composition was unknown. As expected, no changes occurred in key departments.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will continue to be India's Foreign Minister, Rajnath Singh will retain the post of Defense Minister, Amit Shah will still be Minister of Home Affairs, and Nirmala Sitharaman will serve as Finance Minister.

The new Cabinet meeting made its first decision - to help 30 million families build homes to meet the growing housing needs.

On June 4, the parliamentary election, which had been going on in seven rounds since April 19, concluded in the republic. The winning National Democratic Alliance, with Modi's BJP as its main force, won 293 out of 543 seats in the lower house of parliament.