Hungary won’t support 14th package of anti-Russia sanctions in present form — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, May 27. /TASS/. Budapest will not support the 14th package of the European Union’s sanctions against Russia as currently worded as it contradicts Hungary’s interests in the energy area, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto who took part in the meeting with colleagues from EU countries in Brussels, said.

"The 14th package of sanctions was one of the most important points of today’s debates," he noted. "As currently worded it fully contradicts Hungary’s economic interests and it would most likely threaten Hungary’s energy security. This is why the Hungarian government will not accept this package of sanctions in its present form," the minister said at a meeting with Hungarian reporters in Brussels broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

The Financial Times reported earlier that the European Union was set to include more than 100 individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainians from occupied territories and production of arms in its 14th package of sanctions against Russia.