Germany's recalled ambassador to arrive in Russia 'in the near future' — embassy

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff, who has been recalled to Berlin for consultations, will return to Russia in the near future, the German Embassy in Moscow told TASS.

On May 6, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman announced Lambsdorff's recall from Moscow, noting that the ambassador would remain in Berlin "for a week."

"The ambassador will return to Moscow in the near future," the embassy said in response to a related question.

The German Foreign Ministry earlier reported that its ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff was recalled for consultations following an alleged cyberattack by Russia against the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and a number of German enterprises. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called this action another unfriendly move by Berlin, adding that "no evidence [regarding the accusations] has been presented."