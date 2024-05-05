Niger says Russia supplied military equipment, humanitarian aid

NAIROBI, May 6. /TASS/. Two Russian cargo planes have delivered military equipment to Niger, the country's state television said.

The Tele Sahel TV channel reported that "in less than a month, Russia has sent three cargo planes to Niamey to transport military equipment and several instructors." The planes also delivered humanitarian aid to the people of Niger, the channel said.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin pointed out that the US is monitoring the situation in Niger regarding the US base and whether alleged Russian specialists have access to US military equipment in the African country.