Yemen’s Houthis say they delivered missile strike on international airport in Israel

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. The Houthis delivered a missile strike on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, the Yemeni rebel group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemeni missile forces conducted a quality military operation as they attacked Ben Gurion airport in the occupied Yafo region (Tel Aviv - TASS), using a Zolfaghar ballistic missile. The goal of the operation was attained," Saree told the Houthi-controlled television channel Al Masirah.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. Air raid sirens sounded across "more than 300 Israeli cities and localities," forcing the country’s residents to seek shelter, Saree claimed. According to him, Ben Gurion airport suspended operations as a result of the attack.