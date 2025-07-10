Ukraine uses chlorine, other toxic agents in attacks on Kursk Region

KURSK, July 10. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine are using projectiles laden with toxic substances, including chlorine, for attacks on the Kursk Region, the regional government said on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian military has been using FPV drones to plant explosives in the already liberated borderline territories. For that purpose, they use improvised explosive devices with sensors that can be triggered by metal, movement or sound. Some of those are laden with toxic substances, including chlorine," the government said in a statement.

The government added that FPV drones and loitering munitions are also used for attacks on vehicles and civilians.