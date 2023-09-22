Biden, Zelensky discuss military-industrial complex cooperation — White House

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy and economic sectors, Kiev's fight against corruption, as well as cooperation between the US and Ukrainian military-industrial complexes during talks at the White House, the press service of the US president reported.

"The United States is committed to bolstering Ukraine’s defensive capabilities in the long term, including through partnerships with Ukraine’s defense industrial base. To that end, the United States government will host a conference this fall that brings together US defense industry, Ukrainian business leaders, and officials from both governments to explore options for joint ventures and co-production," the White House said.

According to it, the leaders also "discussed US support to Ukraine’s energy sector and economic recovery." "They talked about efforts to increase energy generation and transmission capacity, and welcomed their governments’ signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience," the press service pointed out.

The leaders also touched upon the issue of corruption in Ukraine. "President Zelensky shared his plans to address corruption in Ukraine. President Biden underscored the importance of strong, politically independent anti-corruption institutions, including the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, and the High Anti-Corruption Court."

In addition, the US and Ukrainian leaders "discussed Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive." Biden reiterated that the United States will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes" and will hold Russia accountable for the crimes attributed to it. "President Biden welcomed President Zelensky’s ongoing diplomatic effort to secure global support for a just and lasting peace," the White House said.