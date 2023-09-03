Top French diplomat calls for taking into account Russia’s security interests

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. Europe’s future security architecture should take into account interests of all countries, including Russia, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna said in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper.

"Russia exists and will continue to exist. History and geography show that a large part of it is located in Europe," she said. "We will have to find a way, joint with it, to restore the reliable security architecture that would take into account interests of all parties in the the area of ensuring stability."

She stressed however that Ukrainian interests should not be ignored either.

According to the top French diplomat, the Group of Seven nations "are firmly determined to continue supporting Ukraine." "We are looking at a possible expansion of assistance to Kiev in the medium-term perspective both in the military and humanitarian areas," she added.