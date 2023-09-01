UNSC doesn’t plan to adopt resolutions, statements at meeting on Ukraine on September 20

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. Ferit Hoxha, the permanent representative of Albania, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council this month, said that he was not expecting any resolutions or statements to be passed at the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian crisis on September 20.

"There is no possibility yet to have a product because we have not really advanced much into bridging the big gap and divide between Ukraine and Russia," he said at a news conference.

Hoxha said some individual members of the UNSC could hold talks on Ukraine but those events wouldn’t be part of the council’s formal work schedule.