Delegation of Djibouti arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. A delegation of Djibouti led by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yonis Ali Guedi arrived in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday to participate in the second Russia-Africa summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

In his congratulatory statement on the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Russia and Djibouti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Djibouti will continue to develop successfully.

Officials from the two states earlier declared their interest in broadening trade, economic and investment ties, including joint projects in energy, transport, logistics and agriculture.

According to Lavrov, the development of relations between Russia and Djibouti will also help strengthen peace and security in the Horn of Africa region.

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."