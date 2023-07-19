International Maritime Organization chief regrets grain deal termination

LONDON, July 19. /TASS/. Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitack Lim regrets that the Black Sea Grain Initiative was terminated, according to his statement released on Wednesday

"I deeply regret to learn of the disruption to the Black Sea Initiative. The unimpeded flow of shipping around the globe is of critical importance and central to the work of the IMO," the IMO chief said. "The movement of ships through the Black Sea Initiative and its impact in getting food to those who need it most, as well as stabilizing world food prices, is proof that shipping must always continue to move."

The IMO secretary-general pointed out that the London-based organization "remains ready to support the UN’s efforts to find pathways for solutions to preserve the global supply chain and food security."

The grain deal ceased to function on July 17. After agreeing several times since the inception of the grain deal in July 2022 to extend the agreement to provide a shipping corridor across the Black Sea for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain, Moscow reiterated that the Russia-related provisions of the accords were never implemented. Moscow repeatedly stressed that even though the agreements were designed to channel food to the poorest nations, the bulk of Ukrainian grain was shipped to Western developed countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider resurrecting the grain initiative as soon as its conditions were met.